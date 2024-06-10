NBA Finals 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Boston vs Dallas, Game 2

Here are the latest updates of Game 2 of the NBA Finals 2024 between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks played on Sunday (Monday morning, June 10, Philippine time).

Bookmark this page to get the latest updates and scores on the NBA Finals 2024.

Boston leads the best-of-seven series, 1-0, following a 107-89 victory over Dallas in Game 1.

The defending NBA champion is the Denver Nuggets, who were ousted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

Dallas toppled the Wolves in the WCF Finals.

Luka Doncic will be available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals 2024, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.

Doncic was listed as probable Sunday morning with a sprained right knee and left ankle soreness. He was downgraded to questionable in the afternoon, with a bruised chest added to his list of ailments.

Jaylen Brown scored 22 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 20 in his first game in more than a month and the Boston Celtics powered past the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 on Thursday night (Friday morning, Philippine time) in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Derrick White finished with 15 points for Boston, which led by 29 points in the first half and connected on 16 3-pointers in a powerful start to its quest for an 18th NBA title.

