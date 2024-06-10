Faulty wirings may have caused fire that hit passenger bus
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Faulty electrical wirings may have caused the fire that hit a passenger bus in Compostela town, northern Cebu on Monday, June 10.
Based on initial reports from firefighters in the municipality, they received alerts of a fire that broke out of a yellow passenger bus along the highway in Brgy. Magay around 11 a.m. on Monday.
Fortunately, all of its passengers, the bus driver and conductor made it out safely and unharmed.
The fire has totally damaged most parts of the bus. Before the incident happened, the bus departed from the North Bus Terminal in Cebu City and was bound for Medellin town.
According to initial reports from fire investigators, they saw signs indicating that faulty electrical wirings may have started the fire. However, further investigations are ongoing to verify this.
Compostela is a third-class municipality located approximately 30 kilometers north of Cebu City.
