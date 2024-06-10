cdn mobile

Faulty wirings may have caused fire that hit passenger bus

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent | June 10,2024 - 04:45 PM

Faulty wirings may have caused fire that hit passenger bus

TAN-AWA: Nasunog kining pampasaherong bus samtang gabyahe padung sa amihanang bahin sa Sugbo pasado alas 11 sa buntag karung adlaw nga Lunes, Hunyo 10. Ang mga pasahero, driver ug konduktor luwas ra nga nakagawas human moaso ang maong bus. | Contributed Photos via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Faulty electrical wirings may have caused the fire that hit a passenger bus in Compostela town, northern Cebu on Monday, June 10.

Based on initial reports from firefighters in the municipality, they received alerts of a fire that broke out of a yellow passenger bus along the highway in Brgy. Magay around 11 a.m. on Monday.

READ: Ceres bus catches fire, damage pegged at P300,000

Fortunately, all of its passengers, the bus driver and conductor made it out safely and unharmed.

READ: Bus catches fire in Consolacion, no one injured

The fire has totally damaged most parts of the bus. Before the incident happened, the bus departed from the North Bus Terminal in Cebu City and was bound for Medellin town.

READ: Bus passenger sets conductor on fire

According to initial reports from fire investigators, they saw signs indicating that faulty electrical wirings may have started the fire. However, further investigations are ongoing to verify this.

Compostela is a third-class municipality located approximately 30 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: bus, Cebu, cebu news, fire
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.