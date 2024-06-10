Who is Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina?

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Volleyball fans from all over the country would automatically recognize the monicker “Cherry Bomb.”

What comes to our minds when we hear this, is the small but powerful spiker from Compostela, Cebu.

Her prowess on the volleyball court is undeniable. And with her high jumps, power spikes, and strong blocking skills, there is no denying that she is a power to be reckoned with.

But who is this “Cherry Bomb”?

She is Choco Mucho Flying Titans’ Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina.

Rondina’s journey from Compostela, Cebu to volleyball stardom is a story of perseverance, hard work, and unyielding passion.

At 27, she has already left an indelible mark on Philippine volleyball, inspiring a new generation of athletes.

Her success in both indoor and beach volleyball shows her versatility and commitment to the sport.

As she continues to play for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans after her long stint as a representative for the Philippines in beach volleyball, Rondina remains an epitome of success.

Just recently, she was named the 2024 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference First Best Outside Spiker.

She was also considered one of the vital players of the Alas Pilipinas volleyball team in the recently concluded AVC Challenge for Women where they bagged the bronze medal for the country.

In a recent Facebook post from The Growling Tigers of UST, a fan sports page that gives first-hand inside about UST sports, they shared Rondina’s achievements over the years.

Individual Awards

2013 Palarong Pambansa – Indoor Volleyball “Best Attacker”

2013 Mayors Cup – Indoor Volleyball “Best Attacker”

2014 Mayors Cup – Indoor Volleyball “Best Attacker”

2014 Mayors Cup – Indoor Volleyball “Most Valuable Player”

2014 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association – Indoor Volleyball “Best Attacker”

2014 UAAP Season 77 Seniors Beach Volleyball “Most valuable player”

2016 UAAP Season 79 Seniors Beach Volleyball “Most valuable player”

2017 Philippine Super Liga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup “Most valuable player”

2017 UAAP Season 80 Seniors Beach Volleyball “Most valuable player”

2018 UAAP Season 80 Seniors Indoor Volleyball “Best scorer”

2018 Philippine Super Liga Invitational Cup Conference “Second Best Outside Spiker”

2018 UAAP Season 81 Seniors Beach Volleyball “Most valuable player”

2019 UAAP Season 81 Seniors Indoor Volleyball “Most valuable player”

2019 UAAP Season 81 Seniors Indoor Volleyball “Second Best Outside Spiker”

2019 UAAP Season 81 Seniors “Athlete of the Year” for the Team Sports category

2019 Philippine Super Liga All-Filipino Conference “2nd Best Outside Spiker”

2019 Philippine Super Liga Invitational Cup Conference “1st Best Outside Spiker”

2019 Philippine Super Liga Invitational Cup Conference “Best Scorer”

2023 VTV International Women’s Volleyball Cup “Best Outside Spiker”

2023 Premier Volleyball League Second All-Filipino Conference “Most valuable player”

2024 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference “1st Best Outside Spiker”

Collegiate Awards

2015 Queen of Sands Beach Volleyball Tournament – Bronze medal, with UST Golden Tigresses

2015 Ibalong Festival Beach Volleyball Open Conference – Champion, with UST Golden Tigresses

2015 Nestea Beach Intercollegiate Volleyball Competition – Champion, with UST Golden Tigresses

2016 Nestea Beach Intercollegiate Volleyball Competition – Champion, with UST Golden Tigresses

2014 UAAP Season 77 Seniors Beach Volleyball – Champion, with UST Golden Tigresses

2016 UAAP Season 79 Seniors Beach Volleyball – Champion, with UST Golden Tigresses

2016 Philippine University Games Indoor Volleyball – Champion, with UST Golden Tigresses

2017 UAAP Season 79 Seniors Indoor Volleyball – Bronze medal, with UST Golden Tigresses

2017 UAAP Season 80 Seniors Beach Volleyball – Champion, with UST Golden Tigresses

2017 Philippine University Games Indoor Volleyball – Champion, with UST Golden Tigresses

2018 UAAP Season 81 Seniors Beach Volleyball – Champion, with UST Golden Tigresses

2018 Philippine University Games Indoor Volleyball – Champion, with UST Golden Tigresses

2019 UAAP Season 81 Seniors Indoor Volleyball – Silver medal, with UST Golden Tigresses

Club Awards

2016 Philippine Super Liga All-Filipino Conference – Silver medal, with Foton Tornadoes

2016 Philippine SuperLiga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup – Silver medal, with Foton Tornadoes

2016 Philippine SuperLiga Grand Prix Conference – Champion, with Foton Tornadoes

2017 Philippine SuperLiga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup – Champion, with Petron Sprint 4T

2017 Philippine SuperLiga All-Filipino Conference – Champion, with Petron Blaze Spikers

2017 Philippine SuperLiga Grand Prix Conference – Silver medal, with Petron Blaze Spikers

2018 PSL Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup – Champion, with Petron XCS

2018 Ibalong Festival Beach Volleyball Open Conference – Champion, with Petron

2023 VTV International Women’s Volleyball Cup – Bronze medal, with Choco Mucho Flying Titans

2023 Premier Volleyball League Second All-Filipino Conference – Silver medal, with Choco Mucho Flying Titans

2024 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference – Silver medal, with Choco Mucho Flying Titans

National Team Representing the Philippines

2019 Southeast Asian Games, Beach Volleyball – Subic – Bronze medal

2021 Southeast Asian Games, Beach Volleyball – Quảng Ninh – Bronze medal

2021 Australian Beach Volleyball Tour – Women’s Elite Division – Silver medal

2022 FIVB World Beach Volleyball Pro Tour – Subic Bay Future – Champion

2024 Asian Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup – Bronze medal, with Philippine Team

Rondina’s fans and followers are now rallying behind her after she got into a clash with SB19’s fans after she admitted to not knowing the boy group in an interview in South Korea.