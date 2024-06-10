Get your favorites from Orange Brutus delivered right to your door

Satisfying your cravings is now made convenient with Orange Brutus’ delivery option where for only a few taps, you can already feast on your favorites at the comfort of your homes.

Whether it be their signature burgers, delightful fries, refreshing fruit shakes, mouthwatering sizzlers or even their famous monster chocolate cake, get your first order delivered right at your doors for FREE for a minimum purchase of Php 500.00.

Here are the some few meal set options you can order via delivery:

Breakfast Meals

There’s no longer a need to endure the hassle of waking up early to prepare food for breakfast with Orange Brutus’ breakfast meals. You can choose among various viands including their sweet and spicy grilled pork chorizo, meaty beef hotdog, juicy burger patty with fries, Filipino-style pork sausage, and sweet slices of marinated pork tocino paired with garlic rice and sunny side up egg. These delightful meals are best savored with their hot chocolate and hot coffee.

Power Meals

Orange Brutus’ power meals offers a wide variety of delectable entrees including their soft-bunned brute burger with distinct patties and fillings like their delicious zapper, texan hotdog, crispy chicken, and spaghetti that already comes with regular sized drink and may be ordered with french fries as sides.

Sizzling Meals

Who said that sizzlers can’t be delivered? Spice up your dining experience at home with Orange Brutus’ best selling sizzling meals, may it be burger steak, chicken, fish, or porkchop. You can also indulge in their brand new, spicy premium chicken sizzling zapper with a drink of your choice.

Cold Beverages

Level up your dining experience with cold beverages that will keep you refreshed and ready all day long. Grab their iced tea, iced coffee, and their well-loved fruit shakes which come in different flavors: Mango, Ube, and Chocolate.

Cakes

Get a slice of Orange Brutus’ sweet pastry offerings: Banana Choco Cake and Chocolate Monster Cake to perfectly round up your meal. While a slice of these tasty treats are enough, you can always purchase them as a whole or junior to surprise your loved ones on their special day.

Taste tantalizing flavors and treat yourself with a hassle-free delivery at Cebu’s first favorite, Orange Brutus.

Place your delivery orders through their official website at https://delivery.orangebrutus.com/, via scanning the provided delivery QR code, or by messaging them through their official Facebook page or Instagram account. Order now!

