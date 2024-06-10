Landlite, Davies Paints cruise to CABC 6th Corporate Cup semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Landlite and Davies Paints advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 6th Corporate Cup last Sunday, June 9, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Both teams eliminated their respective foes while protecting their twice-to-beat perks in last Sunday’s games.

The No. 4 team, Landlite, defeated No. 5 Buildrite, 71-63, to face the top-seeded Modern Windows in the semifinals.

Leading Landlite’s crucial win was Anthony Bajenting, who fired 21 points along with two rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Joseph Gerundio added 15 points, while Kim Marilao chipped in 10 points.

Ferdinand Tiro was the lone Buildrite player in double figures with 19 points.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Davies Paints clobbered No. 6 Lightstrong, 70-53, in the other playoff match.

John Terrence Buhawe top-scored for Davies Paints with a double-double outing of 18 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Miguel Cenabre added 17 points, while Zach Elisha Go chipped in 11 points, and Jonas Panerio contributed 10 points. Davies Paints will now square off against No. 2 Boysen Paints in the other semifinal pairing.

None of the Lightstrong AAC Blocks’ players tallied double-digit scores. Mark Paradero and Russ San Mateo each scored nine points in their losing efforts.

The CABC 6th Corporate Cup will skip this coming weekend to celebrate Father’s Day and will hold its semifinals on June 23 at the same venue.

RELATED STORIES

Modern Windows, Buildrite now 2-0 in CABC Corporate Cup cage wars

In basketball-crazed Philippines, the Fiba World Cup will be a shining moment

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP