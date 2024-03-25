Modern Windows, Buildrite now 2-0 in CABC Corporate Cup cage wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Modern Windows-Datu Lapu-Lapu Chapter and Buildrite-Metro Cebu Chapter improved to 2-0 after beating their respective foes in the ongoing Cebu Architects’ Basketball Club (CABC) 6th Corporate Cup 2024 last Sunday evening, March 24, at the Benedicto College Cebu City gymnasium.

Modern Windows logged their back-to-back victory via a nail-biting 63-62 finale against Davies Paints-Cebu Chapter.

Meanwhile, Buildrite-Metro Cebu Chapter thrashed Rajah Humabon & Fuente chapter-Lightstrong AAC Blocks, 88-77, in the other game.

Justin Aspacio finished with a game-high 31 points, six rebounds, and three assists to lead Modern Windows. His teammate Manuel Niere chipped in 13 markers, four boards, three assists, and three steals.

John Terrence Buhawe spoiled his double-double game of 23 points and 13 rebounds as Davies Paints dropped to a 0-2 record in the standings. Zach Elisha Go and Byron Lacbayo scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, in their losing efforts.

On the other hand, Buildrite’s Michael Cinco grabbed a double-double game of 23 points and 11 rebounds in their win over Light Strong AAC Blocks. He also had five assists, one steal, and one block.

His teammate Ferdinand Tiro also had a double-double performance of 17 wins with 10 rebounds, while Al Marquita added 10 points.

Roldan Bonjoc tallied 16 points and 10 boards in Lightstrong’s defeat. Francis Dumadag had 15 points for the losing squad.

In the other game, Leon Kilat & Fort San Pedro chapter-Landlite escaped with a 69-68 win over Sugbu Chapter-Boysen Paints.

Anthony Bajenting scored 21 points for Landlite, while Kim Marilao had 18 points, and Aaron Yang added 10 markers in their win.

Chester Hinagdanan scored 19 points, and Chad Go with 10 markers in their defeat.

