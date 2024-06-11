Teves released, rearrested, DOJ clarifies

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has clarified on Monday that expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. was released but subsequently rearrested.

The Policia Nacional of Timor Leste had rearrested Teves, said DOJ Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano IV.

“It is part of the country’s process,” he said.

In a message to reporters earlier, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, Teves’ counsel, announced that the former Negros Oriental representative has been released from preventive detention claiming that the Philippine government’s request was made out of time and in a manner that is not sanctioned by practice and customary international law.

But Clavano said the Philippine government was able to submit all requirements ahead of time and fully compliant with Timor Leste’s law.

‘Highly irresponsible, an insult’

“Thus, the statements of Atty. Topacio are misleading, highly irresponsible and an insult to both countries,” Clavano said.

He added: “He [Topacio] ought to know that while he owes fealty to his client, he remains an officer of the court and must act accordingly to maintain its majesty and integrity.”

The DOJ said Teves will continue to stand trial for his extradition.

“The Department is confident that the extradition proceedings will be successful. In addition, the former congressman may also still be deported depending on the direction taken by the Timor Leste government in coordination with the Philippines,” Clavano said.

The DOJ could not provide any detail about why Teves was initially released as the Timor Leste government is still preparing a brief for the Philippine government.

“His release and subsequent rearrest should not be taken as hindrance to the process but simply a part of it. We appreciate the steps currently being undertaken by the Timor Leste government to remove him from their territory and we eagerly anticipate his return to the Philippines so he can face the multiple murder charges,” Clavano said.

