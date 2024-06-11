CVFA-DBTC reigns supreme in PFF U19 Boys C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu football is the new face of the country’s youth football after dominating the recently concluded Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championships on Monday evening, June 10, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

This was after the host team, the Centra Visayas Football Association (CVFA)-Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves, defeated the Negros Oriental Regional Football Association (NORFA), 2-1, in their gold medal match.

The victory catapulted Cebu football in general, on top of the country’s bustling football scene.

It was also a historic milestone for CVFA for winning the coveted title in PFF’s U19 Division 1 for the first time since its existence.

Sweet redemption

Ultimately, it was a sweet redemption for CVFA after falling short from last year’s national finals that also happened here in Cebu after they placed fourth overall.

Before the match’s outcome, both teams fought tooth and nail. They went goal-less in the first half until CVFA’s team captain Carsten Pumareja scored the first goal in the 63rd minute.

Not to be outfought, NORFA retaliated with an equalizer at the 75th minute from Kent John Parreñas, 1-1.

However, CVFA had the last laugh after Charles Cliff Ventura scored the winning goal in the 76th minute.

Meanwhile, Panay Football Association retained its bronze medal after defeating the National Capital Region FA, 3-1.

Like the championship match, both teams scored late goals. NCRFA scored the first goal courtesy of Gian Carlo Lucha in the 72nd minute.

However, Panay FA answered them with an equalizer from Vincent Ardeloso in the 78th minute. Eight minutes later, Novie Christian Paraiso gave Panay FA the lead from his 86th minute goal.

NCRFA sealed their fate after committing a crucial blunder in etra time resulting to a penalty kick from Panay FA’s Neo Gian Dela Peña that went in to wrap up the match.

