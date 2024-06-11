Cebu City man punches 3 women because they’re ‘pretty’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 37-year-old man was mauled by bystanders after he suddenly punched at least three women on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

When asked why he attacked the victims, the suspect allegedly told police said that he attacked them because “he doesn’t like pretty women because they are fake.”

On Sunday, around 6:35 p.m., a 33-year-old victim was just walking on her way home along D. Jakosalem Street when the suspect passed.

Suddenly, the suspect allegedly elbowed the victim, hitting her on the left eye.

The victim said that she was traumatized by the incident and was crying while narrating what happened.

“I hope ma priso siya.. (Natrauma) actually paggawas nako sa balay makulbaan nako, dili gyud ko mogawas basta wala pa ang sakyanan nga mokuha…To be honest pag makatagbo kog mga lalaki mahadlok na gyud ko”, the first victim said.

At around 6:40 p.m., alias Macy, 20, also complained after the suspect allegedly punched her on the nose along Fuente Osmeña road.

In an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA, Macy said she had just disembarked from a modern jeepney and was headed for home.

When she removed her eyeglasses to clean it, the suspect suddenly appeared and without provocation, punched her hitting her on the nose.

“Desidido gyud mi mo file og kaso kay kana bitaw wala’y deserve nga ma experience ang ingon ani especially kanang ganahan maglakaw-lakaw, ako ganahan gyud ko maglakaw-lakaw pa school to amoa lakawon ra nako usahay kay relaxing pero karon ambot magpanglingi nako”, the second victim said.

Macy posted the incident on social media which went viral.

She said that instead of her getting congratulated after passing the NCIII Bookkeeping of TESDA, she is now receiving “get well soon” messages due to the incident.

Meanwhile, at around 7:00 p.m., or 20 minutes since the attack on Macy, the third victim, a 22-year-old female, also complained that she was also punched by the suspect as she and her friend just finished jogging at the Fuente Osmeña Circle.

After exercising, the victim said that she crossed the street and when she reached the parking area of a maternity hospital, the suspect suddenly appeared and punched her, hitting her on the left eye.

“Natulala ko, if wala to akong friend manglingkod ra guro ko sa sawog kay natumba man gyud ko unya usa nalang ka kamot akong nabalance niya niana akong friend mata diha barog kay mangita ta og hustisya nimo og kinsa to”, the third victim said in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA.

The three victims said they are determined to file charges against the suspect as they don’t want other people to be victimized by the latter and experience the trauma that they went through.

According to Police Major Mark Don Alfred Leanza, chief of Police Station 2 of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the suspect was apprehended by Patrolman Jurdine Franco and Patrolman Johncelle Francisco in B. Rodriguez.

“Actually giparespondehan na gyud nato kay niari naman si victim no. 1 sa atoa and then igo pud ang atoang mga police naa ra sa AOR which is very highly populated area di gyud makaatiman huwat lang gyud og tawag from Police Station, kato pagtawag nga respondehi ni ninyo giadto dayon sa atoang tropa mao to nakuha dayon ang suspect through the help of the citizens sa area kay ilaha man gi-hold daan”, Leanza said.

The suspect was positively identified by the victims

The police are now preparing charges of multiple serious physical injuries against the man punches women.

