Cebu Daily Newscast: ‘Ninang’ in viral Amlan, NegOr wedding speaks up, apologizes
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
The godmother, or locally known as ‘ninang’, caught up in the viral wedding in Amlan, Negros Oriental has spoken up, and apologized to both the church and the families.
The godmother, identified as a certain Charlene Sunico, admitted that she was the one who mistakenly informed Janine and Jove Sagario about schedule changes in their wedding.
Acting Mayor Garcia hopes for understanding from suspended mayor
Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia hopes that suspended mayor Michael Rama understands that his actions are solely for the benefit of the Cebuanos and are not driven by any political agenda.
Garcia said that Mayor Rama would be entitled to his own opinion and that he would still hold him in the highest respect.
US President Biden’s son convicted on all charges in gun case
A jury found Hunter Biden guilty on Tuesday of federal gun charges in a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president.
The 54-year-old son of President Joe Biden was convicted on all three of the felony counts stemming from his 2018 purchase of a handgun while addicted to crack cocaine.
NBA Finals: Kyrie Irving says change for Dallas ‘starts with me’
The last 12 games where Kyrie Irving has played against the Boston Celtics have all ended with the same outcome.
His team lost.
It’s a streak that Irving and the Dallas Mavericks would desperately like to see end Wednesday night, when they play host to the Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Boston leads the series 2-0.
