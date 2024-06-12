PFF praises CVFA for ‘top-notch’ PFF U19 Nat’l C’ships hosting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) praised the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) for its successful hosting of the recently concluded PFF U19 Boys National Championship Division 1.

No less than PFF president John Gutierrez watched the final match between the host team, CVFA-Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC), against the Negros Oriental Regional FA.

CVFA-DBTC won the title for the first time after beating NORFA, 2-1, on Monday, June 10, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu City.

For Gutierrez, CVFA provided a ‘top-notch’ hosting and a good program in Central Visayas.

“Tonight’s game was a nail-biter. I’m very happy with how it turned out. Of course, the hosting is top-notch, and we the CVFA and Dynamic Herb host the U19 championships. CVFA of course for putting up such a good program to be able to have football come to Central Visayas. Masayang-masaya ako, hoping for more hosting from CVFA,” said Gutierrez.

Also, Lovely Tababa, one of the members of the PFF board of governors, commended CVFA’s exceptional hosting of the PFF U19 boys championships for the second straight year.

Tababa in the post-match interview expressed hope that CVFA will host the PFF U19 anew.

“It’s a very good hosting, very warm welcome. Mobalik ta diri sa Cebu, nindot kaayo pagbalik nako, very warm gyud. Well-organized ang tanan participants maayo pagkadala hasta ang committee ug ang staff, wala gyud mi masulti,” said Tababa.

“God-willing there will be more competitions, we are looking into organizing PFF competitions all over the country.”

Four of the country’s best football associations CVFA, NORFA, Panay FA, and the NCRFA competed in the culmination of the PFF’s biggest and grandest youth football tournament here in Cebu.

It was a sweet redemption for CVFA after falling short in last year’s hosting by placing fourth.

Besides the title, CVFA also bagged three individual awards with team captain Carsten Pumareja who scored one of the two goals in the final match clinching the “Most Valuable Player” plum.

Eugene Molleno was named the tournament’s best goalkeeper, while Edgar Paredes III was its best defender.

