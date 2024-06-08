Wedding scam coordinator vows to return victims’ money

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The wedding coordinator who was the subject of complaints by disgruntled couples for alleged scam, has vowed to return her clients’ money.

“Darlene” of a weddings and events planning company based in Mandaue City, Cebu, was the subject of complaints of 54 individuals mostly couples who said the former just cancelled their contracts without explanation.

Darlene, in behalf of the company, was accused of scamming the clients and randomly cancelling the wedding packages they have paid for in full.

The total amount paid by the victims to the wedding scam coordinator reportedly reached more than P4 million.

The victims sued the wedding coordinator at the office of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) on Friday morning, June 7, 2024.

Following this, Darlene has sent a text message as a reply to a message from CDN Digital on Saturday morning, June 8.

“However I have cancelled all the contracts and have the pure intention to return the money. Thank you,” read her short message.

Darlene added that they are now conducting a liquidation of the total amount which will be refunded to the clients.

While the wedding coordinator did not explain why the contracts were abruptly cancelled, she said that some clients were already informed.

“The clients who complained are the ones who did not visit the office. Clients who made and signed the agreement were informed the reason why we needed to cancel the contracts,” she stated.

Over P4 million was allegedly paid in total by the 54 victims for wedding packages that were cancelled by the wedding scam coordinator with no explanation.

This was according to a compiled list posted online by one of the alleged victims .

In addition to this, a few vendors and suppliers also came forward saying the company failed to pay them for the services they rendered for events in the past.

The alleged scam of the wedding coordinator became a hot topic online after one of the victims posted about it on her social media account on Thursday, June 6.

The issue caught the attention of netizens including famed Cebuano wedding coordinator Carlo Abaquita who shared screenshots of messages sent to him by some couples.

Among the alleged victims is a couple from Lapu-Lapu City whose wedding fund was completely depleted after paying P83,898 to the company for their nuptials scheduled this June 20.

Despite the stress of this incident, the couple is determined to push through with their wedding and wished that they be reimbursed at least P50,000 as soon as possible.

The couple said that when they went to the company to see the wedding coordinator, the latter allegedly handed them a document with blank spaces for them to sign agreeing to the cancellation.

The document also states that the company will be giving them at least three weeks after signing for the refund to be given.

Meanwhile, several wedding organizers and suppliers in Cebu have come together to show their support to the alleged victims of the wedding scam.

Wedding planners, venue coordinators, photographers, singers, and more have expressed their willingness to provide free or discounted rates to the scammed couples whose dream weddings turned into nightmares by the alleged scam.

