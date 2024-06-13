DOJ confirms Teves now under house arrest in Timor Leste

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the lawyer of former Congressman Arnolfo Teves have confirmed on Thursday, June 13, that Teves is currently under house arrest in Timor Leste.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez told reporters about this latest development on the former congressman in Timor Leste.

“We learned from Timor Leste Prosecutor General that former Cong. Teves is now under house arrest. As regardless of whether he is in custody, rearrested or house arrest, he is under the control of the police authorities,” Justice Undersecretary Vasquez said.

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said the Timor Leste Court has allowed the former lawmaker to be placed under house arrest.

“Actually, kahapon po iginawad yung desisyon ng korte (the court yesterday issued the decision that) he should be placed under house arrest,” Topacio said.

He added: “Ngayon kinuha sya right after na release sya from Becora Prison, from preventive detention, nakita after one hearing na hindi ganoon kataas ang flight risk ni Cong. Teves na dapat nasa jail sya o holding area ng Policia Nacional de Timor Leste (PNTL), pinayagan na lang syang nasa bahay under guard ng PNTL. So, yun po ang nangyari.”

(Now, he was not taken right after he was released from Becora prison, from preventive detention. After one hearing, it was determined that Congressman Teves’ flight risk was not that high for him to be in jail or even in the holding area of the Policia Nacional de Timor Leste (PNTL). He was just allowed to stay at home under the guard of the PNTL, so that’s what happened.)

Topacio said Teves is only allowed to go out to attend court hearings. If there are necessary trips such as medical-related visits, it would need court approval.

“He is free to go around his house and his small yard. If he has to go somewhere like medical check-up or anything necessary, he can ask the permission of the court,” he said.

The Timor Leste court is still conducting a hearing on the Philippine government’s extradition request.

Teves has been charged with the 2023 murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine others in what is now known as the Pamplona Massacre.

Teves has long denied the charges. He refused to return to the Philippines, saying he was subject to political persecution.

