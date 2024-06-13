CIT-U earns prestigious spot in the World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI)

The Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) has once again proved its might by securing a coveted position in the global top 300 innovative university in the esteemed World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI) 2024, as announced at the 4th HLU Conference held at Franklin University Switzerland.

The World University Ranking for Innovation (WURI) assesses higher education institutions’ real contributions to industry and society, highlighting innovative education, research, and engagement to society. Using 13 categories, it encompasses innovation targets and methods, offering a comprehensive measure of institutions’ creative contributions to societal advancement. (https://www.wuri.world/what-is-wuri)

This recent milestone by CIT-U brought about a jubilant celebration as its outstanding placements in various categories underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation.

WURI Placements

In the WURI 2024 rankings, CIT-U excelled in several key categories, showcasing its dedication to societal advancement and cutting-edge research.

It placed 19th in Social Responsibility, 33rd in Generative AI Application, and 14th in Leadership. Amidst stiff competition from thousands of higher education institutions worldwide, the renowned institution’s inclusion in the WURI 2024 rankings reflect its stature as a leading institution in the global academic landscape.

This remarkable achievement implies CIT-U’s unwavering dedication to innovation, excellence, and societal relevance.

As CIT University basks in the glory of this significant accomplishment, the entire community extends heartfelt congratulations and looks forward to further milestones and contributions to the realm of innovation and higher education.

