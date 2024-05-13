3 young innovators from CIT-U win Huawei’s Asia-Pacific ICT competition in Jakarta, Indonesia

Three 2nd-year Computer Science students from the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) emerged victorious in the recent Huawei ICT Competition – Innovation Track after being recognized as the Asia-Pacific Champions in Jakarta, Indonesia.

We aim to prevent a scenario where diagnostics rely solely on mere intuition. By transcending reliance on mere instincts, we strive to offer real-time empirical-based insights into a person’s cardiovascular health. Wei Care Team

Huawei ICT Competition – Innovation Track Asia-Pacific Champions

Philippine representatives and BSCS students Adrian T. Sajulga, Thomas Danjo M. Manulat, and Tristan James V. Tolentino founded a modern healthcare innovation dubbed “Wei Care,” an application enabling the early detection of heart attacks through the use of smartwatches.

“The innovation is an early warning system for heart attacks [since] there isn’t any existing one yet. Heart rate and blood pressure sensors aren’t reliable indicators for heart attacks, and doctors will vouch for that. This Troponin-I is quite novel [as] they can measure [heart attacks] non-invasively,” said Thomas Danjo M. Manulat, one of the students behind the award-winning Wei Care.

Wei Care introduces the integration of infrared spectroscopy specifically tailored for Troponin-I assessment, given that current smartwatches can only cater to both heart rate sensors and blood pressure sensors. Troponin-I is a protein that is exclusive to heart muscle cells and is responsible for heart muscle contraction.



During the short presentation of their innovation proposal, the students asserted that, “We aim to prevent a scenario where diagnostics rely solely on mere intuition. By transcending reliance on mere instincts, we strive to offer real-time empirical-based insights into a person’s cardiovascular health.”

Atty. Corazon Evangelista-Valencia, the Vice President for Academic Affairs of CIT-U, proudly announces that the university’s participation in the Huawei ICT Competition is already, by itself, a huge achievement and that clinching the first spot is a manifestation of CIT-U’s winning culture.

“The collaborative and innovative spirit of the students came into critical play. The diligent and consistent day-to-day instructions engendered by a strict regimen yet nurturing ecosystem and the inspiring yet disciplining administration all connived to bring to the culmination, where coach and team members all seamlessly meld into a smart, fierce, formidable, and unbeatable team,” added Atty. Valencia.

The Dean of the College of Computer Studies at CIT-U, Dr. Cherry Lyn C. Sta. Romana, also expressed that, while she was surprised at first upon knowing that the students that are on the team are still in their 2nd year, she believed in the team’s hard work and dedication, and most especially, their idea, the Wei Care application.

The CIT-U students and now Asia-Pacific Huawei innovation victors, Sajulga, Manulat, and Tolentino, amplify Wei Care not only as mere development suggestions for smartwatches, but they also intend to champion Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 3 corresponding to the broader public’s “good health and well-being.”

In recognition of the student’s revolutionary innovation in healthcare, primarily in providing a more proactive approach to cardiovascular health monitoring, CIT-U, through its executives, arranged an intimate award ceremony that also served as the official send-off of the team as they vie for the championship in the global finals in China this coming May 22, 2024.

