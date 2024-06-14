Miss Universe Philippines gideny ang alegasyon sa trophy designer

Gipanghimakak sa Miss Universe Philippines Organization ang mga alegasyon ni trophy maker Jef Albea nga iyang gipost sa iyang social media, diin nipasangil siya sa maong pageant nga nibalibad kuno sa pagbayad sa iyang mga creations.

Matud pa sa pageant organization nga ang mga giclaim ni Albea kay mga “unfounded allegations” lang, ug wala gyod silay “intention to renege” sa maong kasabutan.

“[MUPH] vehemently denies the unfounded allegations made by [Albea] regarding the payment for the trophies he supplied. Contrary to his claims, we have had communications with his staff on this matter,” matud pa sa organisasyon sa usa ka statement nga gipost nila sa social media niadtong Hunyo 13, o usa ka adlaw human ang maong artist nihimo sa maong mga akusasyon o mga pasangil.

Niingon pa gyod ang MUPh nga gideny nila “categorically” ang alegasyon nga sila ni “refused to pay, disregarded or ignored payment for the trophies.”

Niingon sila nga nagsunod lang sila sa standard procedure para sa billing sa ilang mga suppliers.

“MUPh needs proper documentation for the said transaction,” matud pa sa organisasyon.

Si Bong Roxas, program head sa maong pageant, nitubag sa maong issue sa sayo pa didto sa social media. Niingon siya nga “surprised” siya sa mga alegasyon ni Albea tungod ang team sa maong artist nakastorya man sa MUPh sa Hunyo 11.

“All the suppliers sent their billing statements and invoices prior to May 22, so everything will be aligned. Those who sent their paperwork early were paid ahead,” matud pa ni Roxas sa sagol nga English ug Filipino.

“With Sir Jef, aside from we are paying him, we are also promoting him. We never promoted any other suppliers because we’re glad that he was willing to help elevate the gifts for the winners,” matud pa niya.

Niingon pod si Roxas nga si Albea wa makameet sa cutoff sa payments nga girelease sa Mayo 30 kay “wala siya mosubmit og mga papeles.”

Niingon pa gyod siya nga human nakaistorya ang MUPh sa team sa maong artist, ang bayad nakaschedule para sa release sa June 15.

Matud pa sa MUPh nga, sila “will not hesitate to pursue legal action to address and resolve this unfounded accusation.”

Niingon ang organisasyon sa ilang statement nga: “We urge the public to refrain from spreading misinformation and have faith that the truth will ultimately prevail.”

Matud pa ni Roxas nga ang maong artist nabayran na nila og P150,000 sa iyang mga creations.

Upat sa mga sculptures ni Albea giaward sa bag-o nga gikoronahan nga mga titleholders ubos sa The Miss Philippines sa usa ka media conference nga gipahigayon niadtong Hunyo 10.

Nadawat Kini ni Miss Supranational Philippines Tarah Valencia, Miss Cosmo Philippines Ahtisa Manalo, Miss Charm Philippines Cyrille Payumo, ug ni Miss Eco International Philippines Alexie Brooks.

Sa iyang post, niingon si Albea nga wa kuno siya bayri human ni render sa iyang mga “commissioned work,” ug kuno ang MUPh “vanished into thin air” ug nibalibad kuno sa pagbayad niya sa iyang mga trophies nga iyang gidesign ug gihimo para sa coronation night.

Nideklarar siya nga di na kuno siya modawat og “a single centavo” gikan sa MUPh.

“What I need now is for them to learn that artists deserve respect,” matud pa niya.

Si Albea pod kuno gikuha para mohimo og trophies para sa Miss Universe Philippines pageant’s sister search nga ang The Miss Philippines Culture and Heritage Celebration, ug ang counterpart nga male tilt nga Mister Pilipinas Worldwide nga gipahigayon sa Oktubre sa miaging tuig.