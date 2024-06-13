Jef Albea, visual artist to MUPh: ‘I did not get paid’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Visual artist Jef Albea called out the Miss Universe Philippines Organization in his Facebook post, Wednesday, June 12.

Albea shared that the organization did not pay him for his commissioned trophies for the coronation this year.

It was clear in his post that the designer was beyond disappointed with the incident.

“ I DID NOT GET PAID.

MISS UNIVERSE phils vanished into thin air. They refused to pay me for the trophies I designed and crafted for the coronation night. All the effort, dedication and passion I put in creating these pieces, ended up ignored and disregarded when payment was due,” he said.

He then continued by saying that he will no longer accept any payment or in his term “a single centavo” from the organization.

However, him taking this matter to the public is his way of advocating to his fellow artists who may have experienced this treatment.

“What I need now is for them to learn that ARTISTS DESERVE RESPECT. We pour our hearts and souls into our creations. Our ideas don’t just appear from thin air just to work for an xdeal. They are the result of intense thought, deep emotions, and sleepless nights. Not to mention, opportunities missed, money and years spent honing our craft.

I fiercely advocate for my fellow artists with unwavering passion, not all artists can take and afford this mistreatment.

PLEASE, DO NOT LET OUR WORK BE TAKEN FOR GRANTED,” he said.

With this, netizens are now joining the frenzy and asking why a big organization like the MUPh failed as Albeo claimed to pay for his art pieces.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night happened last May 22 at the SM MOA Arena.