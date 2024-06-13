MUPh’s head of production speaks out about trophy fiasco

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “Lahat naman nmababayaran.”

(All can be paid.)

This is the answer for Borg Roxas, the head of production of Miss Universe Philippines to the claims of visual artist Jef Albea that the organization did not pay him for his commissioned trophies for the this year’s coronation night.

In a lengthy Facebook post of Roxas, he explained that they made a payment of P150,000 to Albea and was not given an official receipt.

READ MORE:

Jef Albea, visual artist to MUPh: ‘I did not get paid’

Commissioned Miss Universe PH trophies allegedly unpaid for

He also clarified that the remaining P75,000 is being processed by the management given that they have to follow procedures in billing since this is a big event.

“During the MUPh finals, magulo na lahat sa backstage. I admit na kausap namin si Sir Jef. Pero on the day of the finals pinadala yung mga artwork, and on that day din namin nalaman through his asst na need magbayad ng 75,000 pesos. Magulo na lahat backstage and wala naman may hawak ng cash. So sinabi namin na kailangan proper documentation like billing etc,” he said in his post.

(During the MUPh finals, it was chaos backstage. I admit nga we spoke with Sir Jef. But on the day of the finals and he sent the artwork, and on that day, we also learned through his assistant that we need to pay P75,000. It was chaos backstage and we did not know who was holding the cash, so we told them that we need proper documentation like billing etc.)

Furthermore, Roxas said that some suppliers were able to send in their invoices prior to the coronation night last May 22.

Hence, they were facilitated first because of complete paperworks.

“With Sir Jef, aside from we are paying him, we are also promoting him. We never promoted any other suppliers kasi natuwa kami na (because we were happy that) he was willing to help elevate the gifts for the winners.

Nakakalungkot lang na nagpopost na agad sya na magkausap naman sila ng staff. Hindi sya nakasama sa May 30 cut off kasi walang papers. Kaya sa June 15 cut off sya nakasama kasi magkausap sila ng staff,” he added.

(It is just sad that he posted those things when the staff were communicating with him. He was not included in the May 30 cut off because he had no papers. So it will be on the June 15 cut off where he will be included, they were communicating with our staff.)

Roxas aired out that he needed to clarify the issue because the organization has been dragged into it. He said that in their production’s side they needed to also defend all the suppliers to the management with or without billing and invoice sent.