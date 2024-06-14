Gura trains hard for Japan debut 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Yerroge “The Scientific” Gura isn’t leaving a single stone unturned in his preparation for his June 23 Japan debut against hometown boxer Ayumu Sano.

Gura of the ARQ Boxing Stable in Cebu City will fight Sano for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World super flyweight title at the Twin Messe in Shizuoka, Japan.

According to ARQ Sports strength and conditioning trainer, Roger Justine Potot, they have been training Gura rigorously for months now.

They pitted Gura with top-notch boxers such as Omega Boxing Gym’s Mark Vicelles and ZIP-Sanman’s hard-hitting prospect Esneth Domingo as his sparring partners.

“Yerroge Gura had been sparring consistently with Vicelles and Esneth Domingo. He has completed his set number of sparring. He has been training consistently even after his last fight pag March 2024,” said Potot.

Gura serves as the third boxer from the ARQ Boxing Stable to fight in Japan in a span of seven months.

His stablemates, John Paul Gabunilas and Rodex Piala already debuted there, but ultimately fell short against their Japanese foes.

With that in mind, Potot revealed that they need their boxers to come out more aggressive and land cleaner punches to get the judges’ favor.

“We need to focus more on being effectively aggressive, and defensively, our boxers need to control the action and enforce their style against their opponent,” said Potot in their experience in fighting in Japan.

“We are confident that Gura will win the fight as long as he follows the game plan. As long as he establishes his will and style during the fight,” Potot said.

Gura and Sano, are evenly matched on paper. They have identical unbeaten records of eight wins with one draw. Gura has three knockouts, while Sano has four.

Both boxers are also 21 years old. Gura’s previous bout was against Kier Clenton Espere in Masbate last March where he won by unanimous decision.

