Mother stabbed to death as kids fight over toy bike in Carcar

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | June 14,2024 - 03:41 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A mother was stabbed to death by another mother after they got involved in their sons’ quarrel over a toy bike on Thursday in Carcar City, southern Cebu.

The argument, which stemmed from two boys fighting over a toy, resulted in the tragic loss of a woman’s life who was stabbed by the assailant.

The fatal stabbing happened in Sitio Tindahan, Lower Can-asujan, Barangay Can-asujan in Carcar City.

READ:

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Rosene Roloma Codeñera.

Meanwhile, the woman accused of killing her was her neighbor, 29-year-old Roxan Tacoma.

The mother who was stabbed to death was reportedly in a relationship with the suspect’s sibling.

On Thursday afternoon, the women’s children, aged 5 and 6, reportedly quarreled after one of them allegedly bumped the other with a toy bicycle.

The two mothers then got involved and sided with their own child over the incident, resulting in the fight escalating further.

However, Tacoma allegedly lost her cool after the victim called her “bigaon” or a flirt.

She then grabbed a knife and stabbed Tacoma hitting the later in the chest and other parts of her body.

The injured victim was rushed by emergency responders to the Vicente Sotto Medical Center in Cebu City. After a few hours, however, Codeñera died due to her injuries.

Meanwhile, Tacoma was arrested by Carcar City police at her residence in the barangay.

As of this writing, she is detained at the Carcar City Police Station’s custodial facility while authorities are preparing the documents to file a murder charge against her.

Carcar City is a fifth-class component city located approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP