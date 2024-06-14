Qube Gallery, Fotomoto PH showcases ‘Subtle Alchemy’ through photograph

The Qube Gallery and Fotomoto PH unveiled an enthralling photography exhibition dubbed “Subtle Alchemy,” featuring the works of 11 talented artists which captured the nuanced essence of the theme through lens on June 11, 2024 at the Qube Gallery, located at Design Center of Cebu, Mandaue City.

The backbone of the show is looking at ways that transformation occurs. Whether that’s in biological sense, in subject matter or in process. I really wanted to explore the different ways that there’s an addition and a subtraction over the course of a transformative period. Gio Panlilio

Exhibit curator and the co-founder of Fotomoto PH

The theme “Subtle Alchemy” delves into the delicate yet gradual process of transition, capturing the subtle shifts of everyday circumstances and objects from time-to-time. Embracing the dynamic nature of change and the creative spirit of experimentation, the exhibition delves into the complexities of loss and discovery, revealing the interplay between intention and serendipity.

“The backbone of the show is looking at ways that transformation occurs. Whether that’s in biological sense, in subject matter or in process. I really wanted to explore the different ways that there’s an addition and a subtraction over the course of a transformative period,” said Gio Panlilio, exhibit curator and the co-founder of Fotomoto PH.

Panlilio also exclaimed that one of the aims of the curation is to make photography be appreciated in all parts of the Philippines as well as get creatives and enthusiasts hailing from different regions, not just Manila-centric.



Veejay Villafranca, co-founder of Fotomoto PH, seconded Panlilio’s statement, saying, “We’re trying to promote, hone, and collaborate to artists, photographers, and communities outside of Metro Manila, and this is our way of providing them platforms as well.”

Whether one is drawn to the serene simplicity of black-and-white compositions or the vibrant hues of contemporary imagery, this exhibition promises to inspire and captivate audiences with its thought-provoking narratives and visually stunning displays.

While the line up of artists wasn’t complete during the opening night, here are some the artists present during the exhibitions and a glimpse of their unique outputs:

A flora’s blossoming with Tom Epperson’s Kuoza

Tom Epperson’s 2-part Kuoza photograph blatantly features the blossoming of a flower, which in depth entails the analogy of human life—from a seed to a growing flower, and then eventually dies. He revealed that when he thought of the concept of transformation, the transition that a flower has to go through before it dies is the perfect showcase of a living, subtle alchemy.

Liberation and identity through the photography of Eric Bino

“Bagong Salta” is a hybrid project on photography and personification by the dashing Eric Bino, dressed like a mannequin. Relative to their fashion, Bino’s black and white minimalist 3-piece art entitled “Pagtingin,” “Pagbago,” and “Paghulma” highlights the exploration from anonymity and the experimentation of identity, while doing so freely.

Jack Kapuno: Finding hope amidst the danger

Hanging from the ceiling is Jack Kapuno’s polaroid emulsion masterpiece enclosed in acrylic casing, “KEEPING THINGS AFLOAT.” It explores the danger of industrial waste and amplifies hope in finding life to the biologically dead Pasig River despite the harm brought by industrial waste pollution.

A nod the greatest saxophonist by Neal Oshima

Neal Oshima pays homage to the greatest saxophone player, Charlie Parker, in his 4-series artwork entitled “BIRD PARKER.” The pieces may evidently feature saxophones in blue splatters of paint but upon closer look, floating elements seem to appear more obvious such as letters forming jazz-related words, bullets, and nails—a work of alchemy.

Pia Mercado features beauty through blooms

Pia Mercado’s 4-piece curation highlights the protea flowers originally sourced from South Africa as subject to tell the story of authentic beauty. Each photograph is intently made to look like paintings without a touch of manipulation to create a sense of genuine appreciation to nature and its undeniable charm.

The photography exhibition also features the unique works of Angela Panlilio, Jason Quibilan, Sonny Thakur, Jed Gregorio, Raena Abella, and Esl Chen.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the magic of “Subtle Alchemy” at Qube Gallery and embark on a journey of discovery through the lens of these talented photographers.

For more information, message the Qube Gallery via their official Facebook page or call 032 340 6795.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

“This little weirdo made it!”: Art and Design with Amanda LuYm at Qube Gallery

Yeung At Heart: Jewelle Yeung Paints Motherhood and Astronauts at Qube Gallery