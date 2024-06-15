Philippines drops 9 spots in 2024 world gender gap ranking

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ ranking in the Global Gender Gap Report 2024 fell nine places to 25 among 146 countries monitored for gender equality.

On regional rankings, however, the Philippines is among the leading countries in East Asia and the Pacific as it ranked 3rd, behind Australia and first-placer New Zealand.

The Philippines garnered a score of 0.779 in the latest World Economic Forum (WEF) tracking published Tuesday, June 11 although it has consistently scored higher in the region.

READ:

In the WEF’s scoring system, 0 indicates parity between genders in a particular country while 1 indicates the most disparity.

The WEF measures each country’s gender gap ranking through four parameters: economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.

“The global gender gap score in 2024 for all 146 countries included in this edition stands at 68.5% closed. Compared against the constant sample of 143 countries included in last year’s edition, the global gender gap has been closed by a further +.1 percentage point, from 68.5% to 68.6%,” the WEF explained.

READ: Philippines can soar to become $2-trillion economy, says WEF

The country with the highest gender gap ranking in this year’s WEF monitoring is Sudan while other countries with the least gender disparity in the Global Gender Gap Report 2024 are:

Iceland

Finland

Norway

New Zealand

Sweden

Nicaragua

Germany

Namibia

Ireland

Spain

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP