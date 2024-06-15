ANS coach on BPBL Nat’l Finals campaign: A learning experience for the team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Abellana National School (ANS) boys basketball team held their heads high after getting eliminated in the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) 16U National Finals in Malay, Aklan on Friday, June 14.

The ANS boys basketball team valiantly campaigned in the BPBL 16U National Finals despite being a heavy underdog as a wildcard competitor in this major basketball league.

After four games, the ANS boys basketball team wrapped up their campaign winless. Their last game was against the Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Colleges (RMMC) Blue Fins of General Santos City where they lost, 51-89.

Despite the elimination, the ANS boys squad remained optimistic and considered their experience in the BPBL national finals a treasure trove of learning.

“Even if we lost all our games, we are still thankful that we can play in the national finals. We are also very grateful to the parents who supported the players morally and financially,” said the team’s head coach, Ritche Bulawan.

“From a coach’s perspective, it is hard to accept a defeat, however, at the end of the day, a team wins and a team loses. Despite this, I can personally see their improvement from our first game down to our last game. We will take everything we learned in this tournament and apply it in our upcoming tournaments.”

Wildcard competitor

The team’s assistant coach, Aldrin Kevin Ubas, commended his players’ gutsy performance despite being underdogs in all of their games.

“I did not expect their level of performance to be at this level since we are competing at the national finals. They fought hard and did their best. I am looking forward to seeing them do better and play more efficiently,” Ubas said.

The team’s roster comprised of Clint Patrick Mamalias, Kyle Benedict Ubod, Eyrald Joes Sacabin, Tracy Shawnfield Espinosa, Clark James Barangan, Carl Jeff Mabano, Jon Geoffrey Caba, Khayden Kasayan, Matt Zachary Alchivar, James Steve Sarucam, Keith Enzo Mahusay, Vance Andrey Pepito, Treb Joshapat Yexx Mancao, Lloyd Dalumpines, and Aldridge Sadili Roca.

ANS stepped in as a wildcard competitor in the BPBL 16U National Finals for Region 7 after regional champion, Ronbucz Basketball, decided not to participate in the tournament.

