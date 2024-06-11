Abella National School starts BPBL 16U Nat’l Finals campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Abellana National School, Region 7’s official squad for the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) National Finals 16U Division, begins their quest for basketball glory in Malay, Aklan, tomorrow, June 12.

The team arrived in Malay, Aklan, last Monday with the hopes of winning the inaugural title of the 16U division.

Before they departed for Aklan, ANS principal Nathanael M. Flores gave an inspirational message to the team, which will compete against the other BPBL regional champions.

“It is a great honor for our school to represent Region VII in the BPBL National Finals. We did not expect this to happen and we are very thankful for it,” Flores said.

“This tournament is a very good exposure for the team. If we only rely on the Palarong Pambansa games for national exposure, it will be challenging on our part. Thus, the opportunity to play in the National Finals is a blessing. Together with the leadership of our head coach, I am confident that we can play and compete in the national level. To our opponents, we are ready to face you in the national stage.”

Flores also commended BPBL for providing the youth with a top-notch basketball tournament that allows young players to display their full potential.

“One of the many good things that BPBL has is their regulation to let each player play. They will not be benched in the whole game but are given playing time to showcase what they got,” Flores said.

The team will be headed by coach Ritche Bulawan.

The team’s roster comprises Clint Patrick U. Mamalias, Kyle Benedict Z. Ubod, Eyrald Joes B. Sacabin, Tracy Shawnfield A. Espinosa, Clark James Barangan, Carl Jeff U. Mabano, Jon Geoffrey S. Caba, Khayden W. Kasayan, Matt Zachary C. Alchivar, James Steve O. Sarucam, Keith Enzo Mahusay, Vance Andrey B. Pepito, Treb Joshapat Yexx Mancao, Lloyd Dalumpines, and Aldridge Sadili Roca.

ANS is a force to be reckoned with in the BPBL, as their girls’ 18U team topped the inaugural national finals last year. They are also set to defend their title in this year’s national finals.

