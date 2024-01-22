BPBL Central Visayas Regional Finals invades Carmen in February

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 11 teams will vie for a spot in the national finals of the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) Central Visayas during the regional games scheduled on February 2-4 at the Municipality of Carmen gymnasium in northern Cebu.

The competing teams are the champions of the four legs that happened in Central Visayas last year. These legs are BPBL Province North, BPBL Bohol Province, BPBL Tri-City leg, and the BPBL 5th and 6th Districts leg.

They will be divided into three categories, the 18-under, 16-under, and 13-under.

The 18-under division will be competed by the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters along with the Sherilin-University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, and the Carmen Niños of the host town.

Earlier, the Baby Webmasters of head coach Joever Samonte ruled the Tri-City leg last September by beating the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers, 68-51.

Meanwhile, the competing teams in the 16-under division are Brodie Seven Hasslers, Young Ballers Club, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, Ronbucz Basketball, and Barangay Estaca.

Competing teams in the 13-under category are Danao City Mommy’s Choice, University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, and the 1521 Hype Basketball.

The champion team in each division will represent Central Visayas in the BPBL National Finals scheduled later this year in Manila.

Meanwhile, the BPBL girls division defending champions, the Abellana National School (ANS) girls basketball team, have already advanced to the national finals in their title retention bid. They beat Tayud Linao Ballers, 36-31, in their championship game last October in Cebu City.

Central Visayas is a force to be reckoned with in the BPBL National Finals after they didn’t just top the girls division, but also reached the finals of the 18-under boys division of then Sambag 2 FBA.

RELATED STORIES

BPBL Cebu Province North Leg kicks off on July 27

Batang Pilipino Basketball League Cebu north leg finale on Aug. 26 in Danao

UC Baby Webmasters raring to play in regionals of BPBL

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP