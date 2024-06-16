Man from Cebu City jailed for losing payroll money in casino

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The liaison officer of a security agency in Cebu City was arrested after he allegedly used their payroll money to gamble in a casino.

Jovanni Barcelote Borres, 35, is currently detained at the Abellana Police Station while his arresting officers prepare a complaint for qualified theft that will soon be filed against him at the City Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the police report, Borres was sent out on Thursday afternoon, June 13, to encash commercial checks amounting to a total of P534,329.50 that will be used for the payment of the salaries and cash advances of the employees of Gaprotect Security Inc. that holds office in General Maxilom Ave., Cebu City.

But he did not return to their office that day.

Abellana police said that Borres, a resident of Sitio Dao, Brgy. Malubog in Cebu City, finally showed up at their office on Friday morning, June 14.

However, he only came to turn over cash amounting to P163,758 and again left to go back home.

With this, the security agency, through its representative, Roel Lebumfacil, sought police assistance as they also accused Borres of qualified theft.

On the same day, Abellana police went Borres’ home in the mountain barangay of Malubog to arrest him.

During their investigation, Borres admitted that he lost the rest of the payroll money in a casino.

Borres remains detained at the detention facility of the Abellana Police Station as of this writing.

