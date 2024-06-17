Jumapao, Tapaya rule SUGBU quarterly doubles c’ships
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former national team member Jomar Jumapao and veteran kegler Arthur Tapaya paired up to win the second quarter doubles league championships of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) last Sunday, June 16, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.
The duo of Jumapao and Tapaya clinched the quarterly title easily after earning the finals berth automatically for being the top qualifiers in the doubles standings.
They defeated eventual second placers, Nestor Ranido and Manny Bueno, 438-371 pinfalls in the final round.
Ranido and Bueno secured a semifinal berth for placing second overall in the doubles standings like the champions. They defeated Ted Convocar and Lemuel Paquibut, 368-336.
Convocar and Paquibut climbed from the first to the latter rounds to face Ranido and Bueno.
They won over MJ Villa and Rommel Calipay in the second round, 346-351, and Mel Fines and Luke Bolongan in the first round, 365-306.
On the other hand, John Galindo and Aui Padawan topped the SUGBU weekly doubles shootout that was simultaneously held with the quarterly tilt last Sunday.
Padawan and Galindo scored 1,618 pinfalls, while Maeng Viloria and GJ Buyco settled for second place with 1,548 pinfalls. Rene Ceniza and Rey Velarde rounded off the top three pairs with 1,538 pinfalls.
