Sabang-Dionisio tandem rule SUGBU doubles weekly kegfest 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) introduced new champions in its weekly SUGBU doubles event held on Sunday, March 10, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The tandem of Danny Sabang and PJ Dionisio topped the doubles tournament by scoring a total of 1,504 pinfalls in the four-game series.

They outmatched 13 other pairs who were more experienced and former doubles champions.

Sabang and Dionisio scored 389 pinfalls in the second round, which served as their best performance in the SUGBU doubles. They went on to score 387 pinfalls in the fourth round.

The second place went to SUGBU president Edgar “Egay” Alqueza and his partner, Aui Padawan. They finished their campaign with 1,478 total pinfalls.

Alqueza and Padawan scored 406 pinfalls in the last round of the SUGBU Doubles, which turned out to be the tournament’s highest score, but it wasn’t enough to put them in the top spot of the weekly tilt.

Former champions Nestor Ranido and Manny Bueno finished in third place with 1,444 pinfalls.

The fourth placers were GJ Buyco and Heber Alqueza (1,433), while Dory and Orly Enoveso (1,407) completed the top five keglers of the tournament.

Despite their win, Sabang and Dionisio are far from the top five pairs that will compete in the SUGBU quarterly doubles stepladder competition.

They are currently ranked far from the top five at 17th place with 2,152 pinfalls.

The current top five pairs based on their doubles average and number of games played are Tess Regino and Vivian Padawan (8,984 pinfalls), Geff Buyco and Chris Ramil (8,701), Uwe Schulze and Cedric Luckenwald (8,372), Lemuel Paquibut and Ted Convocar (8,277), and Rey Velarde and Roger Asumbrado (8,055), respectively.

