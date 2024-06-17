Cebu Daily Newscast: Young adults, teens arrested after viral riot in Liloan, Cebu

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Police apprehended several young adults and minors who were involved in a riot in Liloan town, northern Cebu last Sunday, June 16, videos of which went viral on social media.

The Liloan Police Station confirmed on Monday, June 17 that they arrested at least 10 individuals who got into a brawl in Brgy. Poblacion last Sunday dawn.

The liaison officer of a security agency in Cebu City was arrested after he allegedly used their payroll money to gamble in a casino.

Jovanni Barcelote Borres, 35, is currently detained at the Abellana Police Station while his arresting officers prepare a complaint for qualified theft that will soon be filed against him at the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said on Sunday, June 16, that an angry janitor admitted or claimed responsibility to setting a school on fire, which spread to the houses of Mayor Renato Gustilo and his grandfather at Ylagan Street in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

This happened on Friday afternoon, June 14.

Destroyed in the fire was Daisy’s ABC School, and the two houses in an adjacent compound owned by the mayor’s family.

Cebu may soon host direct flights to one of South Koreaâ€™s most popular tourist destinations.

This after the Provincial Government inked a sisterhood agreement with Jeju Province of South Korea.

