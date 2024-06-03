Convocar-Paquibut tandem lords SUGBU doubles kegfest

CEBU CITY Philippines — Ted Convocar and Lemuel Paquibut were crowned as champions of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Shootout tournament last Sunday, June 2.

A total of 18 pairs competed in the four-game series, but Convocar and Paquibut prevailed in the end after scoring a total of 1,593 pinfalls.

Incredibly, they wrapped up their campaign in an empathic fashion after scoring the tournament’s highest single game of 471 pinfalls.

Paquibut is an electrical engineer and a former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Qatar. He is now based here in Cebu working with a construction firm, while Convocar is a seasoned league bowler in Manila who is also now based in Cebu.

They both paired for the first time in the tournament held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Trailing them in second place were Maeng Viloria and Heber Alqueza. They finished the tournament with 1,579 pinfalls. Their best round was in the first game where they knocked down 425 pins.

Meanwhile, Johna Calipay and Robert Sarvida rounded off the top three pairs with 1,542 pinfalls. The fourth place went to Arthur Tapaya and Jomar Jumapao with 1,535 pinfalls, while Luis Cajes and John Nelson settled for fifth place with 1,505.

Also, the sixth to 10th placers were MJ Villa and Rommel Calipay (1,497), Geff Buyco and Chris Ramil (1,472), Mel Fines and Luke Bolongan(1,471), Nestor Ranido and Manny Bueno (1,470), and Noli Valencia and Roger Asumbrado (1,465), respectively.

According to SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza, Paquibut, Convocar, Viloria, and Sarvida will comprise their team for the Negros Open in Bacolod from June 25 to 30.

SUGBU will shoulder the expenses of the upcoming tournament.

