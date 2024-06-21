Danao retail store robbery possibly an ‘inside job’ – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcers in Danao City in northern Cebu believe that there is a big possibility that the robbers who took P4.5 million worth of merchandise from a retail store on early Thursday morning, June 20, had help from the inside.

This was according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Clark Arriola, chief of Danao City Police Station, in a phone interview with reporters on Friday, June 21.

READ MORE:

Danao City robbery: P4.5M worth of merchandise stolen from stores

Pawnshop robbery: 3 more persons identified in ‘robbery group’

2 killed in robbery incident in Bacoor City, Cavite

Arriola said that they had informed the employees of the retail store of the possibility that the perpetrators, who committed the crime with help from someone inside.

“Amoa gyud nang giiingnan pud ang security sa store, giingnan namo sila nga dako kaayog possibility nga naa silay local contact,” he said.

(We told the security of the store, we told them that there is a big possibility that they have a local contact.)

At past 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, employees of a retail store along Juan Luna Street were surprised after discovering that multiple merchandises have been stolen from two different stores.

The robbers allegedly created a hole on the cemented wall at the back of the store as a point of entrance. They carted away assorted pieces of jewelry, cellphones, and cash estimated to be worth a total of P4,500,000.

As of this writing, the robbers are still unidentified while police continue to conduct a follow-up investigation on the incident. They have also obtained footage of. losed-circuit television (CCTV) from the establishment.

“Follow-up investigation is being conducted and CCTVs are being traced for the whereabouts of the suspects. The police will not rest until the crime will be solved,” said Police Major Windell Abellana, public information officer of the Cebu Provincial Police Police (CPPO).

Abellana also urged the public to report any information that might help in identifying and apprehending the suspects to the Danao City police.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP