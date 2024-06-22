No foul play in welder’s death in Dumanjug septic tank

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There was no foul play involved in the death of a welder who suffocated due to an unknown chemical while inside a septic tank in Barangay Poblacion in Dumanjug town, southwestern Cebu on Tuesday, June 18.

This was according to Police Major Windell Abellana, public information officer of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO).

At around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, personnel of the Dumanjug Police Station received a call about the incident in the barangay.

The victims, Mark Eniego and Jerome Merenilloc, were welding inside a septic tank located near the Dumanjug Public Market when they suffocated due to an unknown “obnoxious” chemical.

After the two men lost consciousness, their colleagues attempted to rescue them but failed because of the pungent smell.

Both victims were immediately brought to the Barili District Hospital for medical treatment.



Eniego, however, was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician. The doctor’s diagnosis showed that he died from acute respiratory distress secondary to toxic inhalation injury.

According to Abellana, the workers were trained to utilize a blower fan when it comes to construction work at a septic tank.

On the day of the incident, however, they reportedly opted not to use the equipment due to the reason that they were able to construct two septic tanks previously without it.



Dumanjug is a first-class municipality located approximately 78 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. /clorenciana

