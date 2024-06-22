Talisay City’s ‘Nutri Run 2024’ unwraps this July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City of Talisay will celebrate ‘Nutrition Month’ with its ‘Nutri Run 2024’ on July 14 at the City Hall grounds.

Over 2,000 runners are expected to join this event that is co-organized by Talisay City Vice Mayor Richard Francis Aznar, MRB Events, Coco Running, FTW Athletics, and the Chamber of Commerce and Trade and Industry, Inc. of Talisay City.

The distances featured in this running event are 1 kilometer, 3k, 5k, and 10k. These are open to all competitive and fun runners.

April Cordovez, a staff at the Talisay City Vice Mayor’s Office, said during a presser on Friday that they’ve been organizing this running event annually. But it’s going to the first time that they will make the run open to the public.

Talisay ‘Nutri Run’

“In line with the nutrition month celebration. Sauna nutri-walk among gibuhat. We innovated it into a run. Because it’s the second time, we partnered with private entities to make this running event smoother ug mausa ra tanan events,” said Cordovez.

“Sauna mahulog ra ni siya ug exclusive sa Talisay City alone kay ang participants ani mga LGU employees, mga public health workers ug staff. But this time, para mas far reaching ug mas daghan ma involved mas gipanindot namo karon,” she added.

According to MRB Events’ Bertoni Salazar, this running event will surely be a worthwhile experience for the participants as it will pass through some of Talisay City’s iconic places such as the Talisay Food Park where the famous lechon is served.

Meanwhile, cash prizes await the winning runners in the 5k and 10k distances, while a singlet, race bib, loot bag, and refreshments will be given to all participants on race day.

To register, check out Nutri Run 2024’s official Facebook page.

