Sports trainers to runners: Check your body condition first before joining fun runs, marathons

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Always check yourself before joining a fun run.

This was the most important tip from two of Cebu’s well-known sports trainers in Arvin Loberanis and Roger Potot. The tip for runners was given after a tragic event struck a major foot race in Cebu City last Feb. 5, 2023.

A 31-year-old police officer named Lee Rodrocks Carbonilla succumbed to an “acute decompensated heart failure” while traversing the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) during the major foot race.

For Loberanis, a well-known athletics and running coach here in Cebu, it is always important for anyone regardless of physical fitness to check their overall condition before joining a running event or any physical activity.

“The dos of joining a running event or any other race is to always check your body condition. Even if you’re already in the middle of the race, you can always stop and walk if you feel strange, especially your breathing. Since that’s related to your body’s condition,” Loberanis said.

Loberanis has been training a lot of runners and triathletes in Cebu, and he is also the head coach of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors track and field squad.

With that in mind, he has knowledge on proper training and conditioning of an athlete.

Besides checking body’s condition, a runner should also do proper warm-ups before a race and hydrate themselves properly.

Always do proper warm-up and hydrate yourself always. Also, it’s very important to not run without proper training or if you feel sick or not in good condition. Never push your limit if your training wasn’t that good,” Loberanis said.

On the other hand, Potot who is the strength and conditioning trainer of the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the Adamson University Soaring Falcons had some few but very important tips to minimize the risk of suffering a serious condition during a running event.

For Potot, beginners should train at least three days a week or twice a week, whether it’s a run or a walk for 30 minutes to enable the body to adapt to this kind of streinous activity.

“It’s very important to prepare your body for running events because you want to make sure your body is ready to take on the rigors of the race. If the body is not used to running long distances you may not be able to finish the race,” said Potot.

“During the race or even in the middle of your training, always listen to your body. Start by walking or running slowly and pick up the pace to build your endurance. You must take regular breaks in between runs to allow your body to recover.”

Most importantly, these seasoned trainers advise everyone to get themselves checked by a doctor or a physician before joining any physical activities, especially those who aren’t that active in sports.

RELATED STORIES

Police dies during marathon in Cebu

Death of cop during fun run prompts PRO-7 exec’s call: Prepare first before joining ‘marathons’

What exactly does it take to run an international marathon?

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP