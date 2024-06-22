PhilHealth hikes hemodialysis support

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has increased its financial support for kidney patients’ hemodialysis and ancillary services from P2,600 to P4,000 per session, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, PhilHealth board chair, said the increase was urged by both President Marcos and Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The PhilHealth board, in its regular meeting on Friday, also discussed improving financial coverage for Renal Replacement Therapy, which includes hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

The DOH said the next step would be the issuance of a detailed circular and operationalization by the PhilHealth management to ensure that the improved benefit can already be claimed.

