Vitor to defend WBO title against Chinese foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano boxer John Virgel “Valiente” Vitor will face Chinese Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 17” fight card of the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions on July 27 at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Vitor, one of the banner boxers of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, will defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title for the first time after winning it last March 8, also in Tagbilaran City.

The 23-year-old Laayibieke’s holds a record of nine wins with six knockouts and two defeats, while Vitor completely eclipsed the former’s record as the latter holds a 22-3 (win-loss) card with 15 knockouts.

Laayibieke’s record can be deceiving as Chinese boxers who fought here in the Philippines recently have proven that they’re not just pushovers after displaying tenacity and toughness in the ring, making them a dangerous opponent.

Chinese boxers

In fact, one of Vitor’s stablemates, Shane Gentallan, tasted his first pro boxing defeat in the hands of another Chinese boxer, DianXing Zhu, in May 2023 for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver light flyweight title via a 10th round technical knockout in Bohol.

In the same year, another Filipino boxer, Elmo Traya, fought WeiWei Liu for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super lightweight title in a grueling split decision victory in Consolacion town, north Cebu.

Many questioned Traya’s victory after seeing Liu battle him toe-to-toe in their eight-rounder bout.

Last December 29, Pete Apolinar settled for a draw against Lingjie Xia for the vacant WBO Oriental featherweight title at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

Just this month, “Prince” Albert Pagara grinded a 10-rounder majority decision victory against another Chinese toughie in Aketelieti Yelejian in Passi City, Iloilo to win the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia lightweight title.

All these bouts were a testament to Chinese boxers’ ability to stage huge upsets against Filipino boxers.

Punching power

Still, Vitor has the experience and punching power to give him the upper hand over Laayibieke.

Vitor’s last bout was a proof to it when he knocked down Korean prospect Tae Sun Kim twice en route to a seventh-round stoppage win in Tagbilaran City.

Meanwhile, Laayibieke has already fought a Filipino in MJ Uduna in Tieling, China in November last year.

He won by unanimous decision in an eight-rounder bout. His last bout was in May against countryman Enlin Fun where he won by a third round TKO.

