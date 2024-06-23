Rondina graces opening of 1st Ouano-Dizon Congressional Cup

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The first Mandaue Ouano-Dizon Congressional Cup (ODCC) officially opened on Sunday, June 23, with over a thousand participants in attendance at the gymnasium in Brgy. Opao in Mandaue City.

The inter-barangay congressional cup features men’s and women’s volleyball and basketball competitions, where the games are played in three different categories – juniors, seniors, and 40-above.

Volleyball superstar and Cebu’s pride Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina also graced the event.

“Karun daghan kaayo mo nagcheer sa akoa pero nagstart gyud ko og ingun ani, apil-apil og liga. Wala pa koy sapatos. Pobre ra gyud mi. Gipaningkamutan gyud nako nga makasabay and syempre ma-showcase akoang talent bisag doubt ko sa ako self sauna,” Rondina said during her message.

“Sa journey nako sa volleyball nakaingon ko nga I think it is God’s gift. Gihatagan ko og ingon ani [nga talent]. Ako lang gyud gibuhat, akoang gialagaan. Naningkamot ko og napaeskwela nako akong mga igsoon ug nakapalit og balay,” she added.

Parade of players

Before the event started, some 1, 800 individuals coming from 25 of the city’s 27 barangays joined a parade along G. Ouano Street in Brgy. Opao.

The participants were from barangays Alang-Alang, Banilad, Basak, Cabancalan, Cambaro, Canduman, Casili, Casuntingan, Centro, Cubacub, Guizo, Ibabao-Estancia, Jagobiao, Labogon, Looc, Maguikay, Mantuyong, Opao, Pagsabungan, Paknaan, Subangdaku, Tabok, Tingub, Tipolo, and Umapad.

The ODCC is organized by Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon and her husband, Opao barangay captain Nixon “Jojo” Dizon.

Also in attendance during the opening program were ODCC Chairman and Cebu Provincial Board Member Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano and Mandaue City Councilors Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, Atty. Joel Seno, Cesar Cabahug, and Andreo Ouano-Icalina. They were also joined by ally barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan officials.

“This cup is not just a tournament, it is a testament of determination, teamwork and passion. Kaning atoang liga, open sa tanan. Walay color, walay pili, kay atong katuyoan kita tanan malipay, malingaw, ug mapakita inyong abilidad, katakos sa pagduwa,” Rep. Ouano-Dizon said.

Best Muse

One of the highlights of the event was the “Best Muse competition that was won by Leila Alexis Mah of Brgy. Subangdaku. Pagsabungan’s Shaine Dela Cruz was first runner up while Cabancalan’s Imelyn Patindol was second runner up.

The “Best in Uniform” award was won by Brgy. Banilad with Cambaro as first runner-up and Canduman as the second runner up.

Brgy. Jagobiao was also selected as the “Most Lively Team” while Brgy. Banilad was recognized for the “Best Yell.”

