Vitor, PMI eyes rematch against Japanese tormentor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hard-hitting Boholano Virgel “Valiente” Vitor of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable is gunning for a rematch against Japanese Toshihiro Suzuki after reclaiming the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title.

This was announced by his promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot, the head of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

Podot made the announcement after Vitor’s thrilling seventh-round knockout victory against Korean Tae Sun Kim in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon XIV” last March 8, at the Saulog Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

According to Podot, they badly want to get a rematch with Suzuki after he defeated Vitor via a ‘controversial’ split decision in his hometown in Tokyo, Japan last August 24.

What makes Suzuki’s win questionable was the fifth round knockdown inflicted by Vitor.

Two of the Japanese judges who supervised the fight favored their countryman by scoring 76-75 identically, while one judge saw Vitor winning the bout at 76-75.

“Pwede pud dalhon mi nila didto, basta mo rematch mi kay one point ra gyud, all Japanese pa gyud ang referee ug judges, split decision pa gyud,” said Podot.

“Willing mi mo rematch, ana si Vitor, bisan asa duwaon kay ingon man siya nga tumbahon gyud niya. Mas maayo gyud nga ari diri,” he added.

Hometown decision

But if he were to have his way, Vitor wants the fight to happen outside Japan because of the alleged hometown decision that snapped his eight-fight winning streak.

“Mosugot ko basta dili lang didto sa ilahang lugar. Kung adto sa ilahang lugar dili ko komportable kay murag naa silay buhaton nga setup didto, pareho atong nahitabo nako last time,” said Vitor.

The 26-year-old Vitor recalled that there were questionable actions made by the Japanese during his fight with Suzuki. One of it was the sudden change in his scheduled bout that was initially for the main event.

To his surprise, the Japanese coordinator rushed to his locker room informing him that he was up next in the undercard.

Vitor was complacent thinking that he will fight in the last bout for the day. He hasn’t warmed up and stretched, which for him affected his overall performance.

“Wala ko naka warm-up kay nagsalig ko nga main event ko. Pirti pa namo tan-aw sa undercard, pagkalit sulod sa kadtong ilahang coordinator, ni ana nga you’re next,” Vitor explained.

“Nagdali ko. Nag kabat-kabat ko ug warmup, wala ko naka stretching. Lahi ra gyud kung maka warmup ka kay maka agas ang singot. Wala gani ko naka mouthpiece sa first round. Gikuha pa namo sa dressing room kay nag dali-dali ta. Naka ana ko bantay lang ka nako maka rematch ta.”

Vitor improved his record to 22 wins with 15 knockouts and three losses after last March 8’s win over Kim.

Meanwhile, Suzuki is unbeaten in five fights with four knockouts.

