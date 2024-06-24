Multicab loses control, hits pedestrians in Dalaguete, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least four people, including a minor, were injured after a multicab crashed into the sidewalks of the highway in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu on Sunday, June 23.

The accident occurred along the national road in Brgy. Tapon at 3:45 p.m., the Dalaguete Police Station said.

Based on their findings, the vehicle involved was a white-colored Suzuki Carry driven by a certain Joel Satinitigan Soriano, 31, a resident from Cebu City.

According to investigators, Soriano was traversing the northbound lane of the highway when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle.

As a result, he swerved and hit a nearby sidewalk with several pedestrians, crashing into four of them. The victims were identified as Geniffer Francisco, 39; Rosario Tangpos, 19; Shella Mae Mamolo, 20; and Heaven Mae Geverola, 17.

All sustained wounds and injuries on different parts of their body, and were then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, they had no serious injuries and remained in stable condition, police said.

Meanwhile, authorities in Dalaguete continue their further investigations to determine the full extent of damages and the cause of the accident.

Dalaguete is a first-class municipality located approximately 90 kilometers south of Cebu City. /clorenciana

