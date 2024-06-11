Family of welder killed in accident files complaint vs engineers, local govt. of Dalaguete

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A family of farmers from Dalaguete town in Cebu has filed a complaint against two municipal engineers and the local government unit over the accidental death of their loved one while working on a construction project last Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Jerson Enseñales, 21, had been working as a job order employee for the local government of Dalaguete since August 2023.

As a welder, Jerson previously worked on the construction of waiting sheds in the municipality and other similar assignments.

But he died after accidentally falling off the top of a sports complex they were building in Barangay Maloray, Dalaguete, Cebu, at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jerson was a resident of Sitio Lapa, Barangay Mantalongon in Dalaguete and was the breadwinner for his family.

Police revealed in a report that Jerson was fabricating the metal trusses of the 30-foot-high sports complex when he accidentally slipped and fell. The left side of his head reportedly hit the cemented floor, causing it to crack open.

Jerson died on the spot and was laid to rest on Sunday, June 9.

Following Jerson’s death, his mourning family members went to the office of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) in Cebu City at around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, to file a complaint.

The complaint is against two municipal engineers and the local government of Dalaguete, where Jerson was employed.

The victim’s stepfather, Marjoe Gegremosa, narrated that Jerson was pulled out by a municipal engineer from his job with the LGU to work on a project by a private contractor.

On Tuesday, June 4, he began his work on the construction of a sports complex in Barangay Maloray.

In an interview with local media, the victim’s relatives shared that their goal is to get justice for their breadwinner’s untimely demise.

“Mahatagan lang unta og hustisya. Kay akong maguwang man gud, nagtrabaho sa munisipyo. Nya ang kani siya nga project is mura siyag nahulog nga private siya kay naa may contractor,” stated the victim’s younger sister, Jonamie, 19.

According to Jonamie, one of the engineers told her that he was the one who made the decision to pull out her brother, who readily followed the instructions of his superior.

She also raised the concern that her brother was allegedly not given a helmet or any safety gear as he climbed up to the top of the covered court on Wednesday.

“Ang iyang t-shirt, nahimo nang putong niya kay giinitan siguro. Nya nag-sunglass ra siya para magtrabaho. Walay helmet. Wala gani higot sa pisi,” stated Jonamie.

A few hours after the accident, Marjoe narrated that the two municipal engineers visited them at the funeral parlor and handed over P20,000 in cash, claiming it came from the town mayor.

The mayor himself, however, reportedly did not make an appearance at the wake of the victim.

One of the engineers also allegedly told them not to file charges at the police station while handing over the money. Heartbroken and confused, the family accepted the money, which they used for the burial expenses.

“Wala ra pud ko katingog ato kay nablanko kaayo ko. Kay pagtan-aw sa akong anak, naa diha man gud. Murag nawala akong tingog pagkita sa sitwasyon sa akong anak nga natan-awan nako,” stated the victim’s mother, Mengdred.

The family is questioning why Jerson was the only one among his colleagues to be pulled out and assigned to work for a private contractor.

In front of local media, the family presented Jerson’s payslips showing that he was receiving his pay from the local government of Dalaguete.

Regarding the lack of safety equipment, the engineer reportedly said that he had sent a request, but the local government had yet to provide it.

Jonamie added that the engineer told her the workers chose not to use safety gear as it was inconvenient for their work.

Instead of reporting to their local police, the family decided to seek help from NBI-7 in their pursuit of justice.

Following their complaint, Lawyer Wenceslas Galendez, an agent at NBI-7, said they will verify whether they have the jurisdiction to probe the matter.

He stated that they will confer with the regional director to determine whether an investigation will be conducted on the complaints of Jerson’s family.

Meanwhile, Dalaguete Mayor Ronald Cesante told CDN Digital in a phone interview that he has yet to receive a full report on the incident. He said he was informed of the accidental death of a resident and immediately sent assistance to the affected family.

“Kahibaw ko nga naay nadisgrasya. Pero wala nako mameet pa ang mga pamilya kay busy pud kaayo ta. Unya didto ra man to akong giingnan, ako gani to gitigaan og tabang lang para mahimutang,” he said.

In response to the allegations, Cesante said that they will conduct their own investigation to determine the truth. Furthermore, he will be talking with the victim’s relatives.

“May unta tog niari nako. Pero nagpa-imbestigar pud ko…Ang plano unta to, inig kahuman na lang unta nila og mahipos og tarong. Unya wala man gyuy gusto nga dunay disgrasya,” he said.

“In fact, daghan man diring mga ingon-una pud nga mga projects. Ako man gyud na silang giingnan basta daghan na tag trabaho, nga careful lang gyud ta tanan kay di man gyud ni nato mahibaw-an og unsay mahitabo. Anyway, akong suwayan og meet ang mga hitongdan,” added Cesante.

RELATED STORIES

2 workers die in an accident at a construction site in Batangas

Construction worker shot dead in Ronda, Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP