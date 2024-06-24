Pagasa: Expect rainy weather in Metro Cebu until Friday

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 24,2024 - 11:22 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu will continue to experience wet weather for the next five days, according to an official from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan.

Pagasa-Mactan Chief Alfredo Quiblat told CDN Digital on Monday that there is no tropical cyclone or low-pressure area being monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

However, the public must always be prepared for the effects of Habagat (southwest monsoon) or the localized thunderstorms.

In Metro Cebu, Cebuanos will likely experience localized thunderstorms from Monday, June 24 until Friday, June 28.

“Seventy percent (70%) chance of rain karong adlawa and then mo baba ni siya sa Tuesday hangtud sa Friday nga mag average og ten to forty percent chance of rain,” Quiblat said.

Quiblat added that the public must not be complacent even if there are localized thunderstorms because it could still result in flooding.

“Less than two hours lang [ang duration] pero makamugna’g baha ug dahili sa yuta, tungod sa heavy to intense nga mga pag ulan,” Quiblat said.

Yesterday, some parts of Metro Cebu experienced a heavy downpour which resulted in flooding in some areas in Mandaue City and Cebu City.

Pagasa declares official start of rainy season

From that downpour, they were able to collect 54 millimeters of rain which is equivalent to 270 drums per square kilometer area.

“So, daghang nabahaan. Ug ato pag gyud ning hubaron sa olympic-sized swimming pool, naa ni siyay 21.6 ka olympic-sized swimming pool nga equivalent nga ulan per square kilometer,” he said.

‘Be careful of lightning, thunder’

Moreover, Quiblat cautioned the public to be careful of the lightning and thunderstorms, especially now that the agency has been frequently publishing thunderstorm advisories.

“Dilikado sa mga hazard-associated areas sa lightning,” he said.

He also advised the fishermen to be careful when going out to fish during this time.

“Dunay mga higayon nga offshore, naay development sa thunderstorm nga posible kining makamugna pod og kalit nga pagtubo sa dagat nga tubig tungod sa pagkalit-kalit nga uros sa straight line winds or unos,” Quiblat said.

Moreover, the expected temperatures until Friday range between 25 and 32 degrees celsius.

“Ang hangin hinay ngadto na sa kasarangan ug ang equivalent nga balod sa kabaybayonan ug sa kadagatan kay dili man kaayo kabalak-an kay wala man tay ge expect nga gale warning issuance for the next five days. Ang ato lang bantayan kining during thunderstorms,” Quiblat said. /clorenciana

