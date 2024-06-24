New heights city living done right, beauty queen style at BE Residences

Life in the city can be hectic and busy, but it can also be beautiful, something Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 3rd Runner Up Nicole Borromeo is very keen on. Studying in the University of San Carlos School of Fine Arts, Borromeo knows how important it is to create spaces that are both aesthetically pleasing and functional. That’s why, for the condo unit at BE Residences Lahug of a high-profile client, she incorporated tropical warmth with Scandinavian sensibilities.

The unit already came with really good bones, as with all Be Residences units, so it was very easy to work with. Nicole Borromeo

Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 3rd Runner Up

The unit, a one-bedroom, sits at the corner of the nineteenth floor of BE Residences Lahug, the future-forward and ultra-luxe condominium tower just a stone’s throw away from Cebu’s financial district. “It was an exciting project having to decorate the home of such an important woman, and it was also nerve-wracking,” shares the Miss International finalist, who shares that this was her second major project. “My idea was to maximize the 42 sq. m. unit, which in itself was the challenge. So we incorporated a lot of light and a lot of hidden storage to free up more space.”

Being a corner unit, the residence came with two walls flush with windows, including the bedroom. “There’s plenty of light coming in, and we wanted to play up on the lightness, so we used a lot of white, on the walls, the furniture, and the décor.” She adds that this was also requested by the client, who previously was partial to darker, moodier tones. “She used to favor more masculine interiors, and this time she wanted a change from that.”

She noted that the client was “an elegant, sophisticated woman” with a penchant for handbags and home entertaining, so she made sure the space reflected these characters. “All throughout the home there are closets, drawers, and compartments that are hidden in plain sight, and the storage that isn’t hidden is made to look like a design feature.” The storage and shelves are made in varnished blonde oak and gmelina, to soften up the predominantly white interiors. “We wanted bright and warm and airy, but too much white can make a place look sterile.”

The view outside the window also offered an uninterrupted vista of the Cebu skyline, which Borromeo banked on. “This is a million-dollar view right here, so we kept the living area free of obstruction with an open-floor concept, so the client gets to take in the view the moment she steps inside.” The queen-sized bed is also oriented towards the window for the same reason. The dresser and cabinet, with a luxurious hammered Capiz door, are built into the wall at waist level to keep from blocking the view, she adds.

The bathroom is surprisingly just as spacious. With dimensions at 1.2 x 4 m., it spans the length of the bedroom. But the most striking feature of the entire unit might be the kitchen. “The client loves to cook and host small parties with friends, so a kitchen was of utmost importance. We opted for built-in appliances for a more streamlined look, with plenty of storage for the pantry. We also gutted the kitchen island, to put in a larger sink.” And to tie the whole look together, a cozy gold-and-glass four- seater dining set is placed under a gorgeous Nordic parchment pendant lamp.

Beauty and function have perfectly come together in this home, and this interior designing beauty queen has truly outdone herself. “The unit already came with really good bones, as with all BE Residences units, so it was very easy to work with.” Pretty and modest, what a combo!

