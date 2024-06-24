Barili accident: Truck driver faces reckless imprudence charge

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The eight individuals who were injured in an accident that happened in Barili, Cebu on Saturday, June 22, have opted to settle with the owner of the 10-wheeler truck.

However, truck driver Jomarie Tolentino Delmonte will have to remain in jail after the management of Land Bank of the Philippines Barili branch decided to file a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting to damage to property against him.

Delmonte’s truck rammed into the bank shortly after it also hit a tricycle, two pick up trucks and a water tank.

READ: 2 dead, 6 injured in Barili road accident during town fiesta

Police Captain John Elcid Layug, chief of Barili Police Station, said that the 10-wheeler truck was headed for the Tangil Port in Dumanjug town.

The truck that was driven by Delmonte, a native of Victorias in Negros Oriental, experienced brake failure when it reached the vicinity of Brgy. Sta. Ana in Barili town.

READ: Barili accident: Driver of car that fell off cliff may have been drunk

Layug said the truck that was loaded with cement first hit a passing motorcycle, causing injuries on the driver and his five passengers.

READ: Mother and son killed in Barili motorcycle accident

The truck also hit a pick up truck that was parked along the road, a water tank and another pick up truck that was parked near the bank before it rammed into the Barili branch of the LBP.

Layug said that one of the pick up truck drivers and a pedestrian, who was hit by cement sacks that were thrown from the 10-wheeler truck, where also injured.

All of the injured individuals were brought to the hospital for treatment.

Layug said that the owner of the 10-wheeler truck has offered to shoulder the medical expenses of those injured.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP