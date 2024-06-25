27 Filipino crew of vessel attacked by Houthis safe – DMW

MANILA, Philippines — “Safe and out of danger.”

This was how Migrant Workers Chief Hans Cacdac described all the 27 crew on board the MV Transworld Navigator, a bulk carrier, recently attacked by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

In a radio interview on Monday, Cacdac confirmed that all 27 crew of the bulk carrier are Filipino seafarers.

“It’s an all Filipino crew and they are all safe. The ship was hit and they are now out of the high-risk area. I can’t disclose the exact location, but they are safe now,” said Cacdac in an interview over DZBB.

“Reports would seem it happened yesterday. I just don’t know the exact time and as far as I know the ship was attacked three times but was not severely hit in the sense that it was immobilized. This is unlike the MV Tutor which was disabled and had to stop,” he added.

According to Cacdac, none of the 27 Filipinos were injured, but they might be repatriated back to the Philippines once MV Transworld Navigator reaches a safe port.

Prior to the incident, the Philippine government already barred Filipino seafarers from boarding vessels passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Department of Migrant Workers required manning agencies to submit a written guarantee that passenger or cruise vessels with Filipino crew members will not traverse the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which have been designated as “war-like zones.”

Aside from the “affirmation letter,” the DMW also required manning agencies to submit their vessels’ detailed itinerary during the processing of crew employment contracts or before deployment.

