Elevate your shopping experience with the new eco-friendly BDO ShopMore Mastercard

BDO Unibank reaffirmed its commitment to customer satisfaction and sustainability to its Cebuano clients with the Cebu leg of the relaunch of its revamped BDO ShopMore Mastercard. The event was held at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu on June 21, 2024, celebrating the iconic credit card’s 20th anniversary.

“We created this card 20 years ago, with frequent SM shoppers in mind. We have relaunched it with a new look, to make it more appealing to the young segment, and with updated features and benefits so that they can experience MORE rewards and MORE fun,” cites BDO Senior Vice President and Consumer Banking Group Marketing Head, Ma. Nannette R. Regala, in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

A step forward to sustainability

In a bold move, BDO Unibank’s decision to use 100% recycled plastic for its ShopMore Mastercard Credit Card aligns with the bank’s efforts to introduce environmentally friendly products and services. By repurposing existing plastic wastes from the packaging and printing industries, the bank solidifies its leadership in green banking and minimizes its waste footprint.

A bold new look

The redesigned BDO ShopMore Mastercard features a youthful and vibrant appearance, making it more appealing to younger customers. Customers can choose from among three new color variants—Purple, Orange, and Yellow Green. This new look makes a fashion statement and aligns with modern lifestyles.

Exclusive welcome benefits

Enjoy fantastic benefits when you sign up for a BDO ShopMore Mastercard. Maximize your rewards on day one, as new cardholders get FREE membership on the first year. Additionally, new cardholders receive 250 peso points as a welcome bonus upon first purchase, giving you a rewarding start to your shopping experience.

Generous perks and rewards

The BDO ShopMore Mastercard Credit Card offers an impressive lineup of perks and benefits to its cardholders:

Zero-Interest Installment Plans: Flexible payment options with zero-interest installment plans at partner merchants.

Double Peso Points: Double peso points on daily purchases

Cashbacks and Discounts: Exclusive deals on various dining and shopping outlets, including eCommerce platforms

The BDO ShopMore Mastercard can be used at over 20 million locations across approximately 275 countries and territories worldwide, ensuring convenience and accessibility wherever you go in the Philippines and beyond.



Experience More Rewards and More Fun with the new BDO ShopMore Mastercard. Visit the BDO ShopMore booth at SM North Edsa (The Block Event Area) starting on August 8. Apply online at www.bdo.com.ph/mc-shopmore.

ADVERTORIAL

