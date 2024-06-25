cdn mobile

Fuel prices in Cebu City up by as much as P1.75 starting June 25

By: Niña Mae Oliverio and Emmariel Ares - CDN Digital | June 25,2024 - 06:49 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Motorists in Cebu City faced another hefty adjustment in the prices of fuel products starting on Tuesday, June 25.

The adjustments were implemented after local oil companies released separate advisories announcing the price increases.

Last week, fuel prices also increased by as much as P1.90 per liter. 

This Tuesday, another round of price increases were implemented.

The pump price of diesel increased by P1.75 and kerosene by P1.05. Gasoline also increased by P1.40 per liter.

Rodela Romero, director of the Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau, explained that the recent oil price hike could be attributed to the “continued geopolitical tensions and supply risks.”

Below is the prevailing fuel prices in some gas stations in Cebu City as of June 25:

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Gasoline- P72.15

V-Power Gasoline – P63.40

Fuel Save Diesel – P60.40

V-Power Diesel – P70.40

V-Power Racing – P67.30

Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu Street)

Fuel Save Gasoline- P63.85

V-Power Gasoline – P67.75

Fuel Save Diesel – P60.35

V-Power Diesel – P69.30

Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue)

Diesel MAX – P59.45

XTRA Advance – P61.90

XCS – P62.90

Gaas – P75.87

Petron Gas Station (Dionisio Jakosalem Street)

Diesel MAX – P58,91

XTRA Advance – P60.95

XCS – P61.95

Gaas – P74.75

Caltex Gas Station (Magallanes Street, corner Climaco Street)

Diesel – P60.64

Silver – P62.90

Platinum -P63.75

/With a report from Inquirer.net

