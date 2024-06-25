South Cotabato town sets world record in holding pedicure

KORONADAL CITY – The rustic town of Tampakan in South Cotabato province has dislodged Canada as holder of the Guinness World Record for most pedicures given in eight hours.

At least 160 nail technicians pedicured 1,223 individuals to break the Guinness record held by Canada since 2015 with 1,083 pedicures.

Tampakan town attempted to break the Guinness World Records last June 15 in line with the Tamfaken Lum’alay Festival in celebration of the town’s 55th foundation anniversary, held at the municipal gymnasium.

Tampakan Mayor Leonard Escobillo thanked those who participated in their successful bid to establish the most number of pedicures in the world.

Kazuyoshi “Kazu” Kirimura of Japan, Guinness official adjudicator, made the official announcement that was posted on social media by the Tampakan local government.

“Congratulations, you are officially amazing,” Kirimura said.

Tampakan is a second class municipality with a population of 41,018 as of the 2020 census.

It is known to host the largest undeveloped copper-gold minefield in Southeast Asia discovered in the 1990s.

