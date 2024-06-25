Dalaguete buy-bust: HVI nabbed with shabu, unlicensed firearm

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A man from Dalaguete, Cebu will be joining other family members in jail after he was arrested with 7.06 grams of suspected shabu worth P48, 000 in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Mantalongon on Tuesday afternoon, June 25.

Drug suspect Gerson Sandoval alias Jeter, 33, allegedly possessed 7.06 grams of shabu worth P48, 000 during his arrest.

According to Major Vincent Zozobrado, the chief of the Dalaguete Police Station, Sandoval’s father and his two siblings were also arrested earlier for allegedly selling illegal drugs.

Zozobrado said that his family has made illegal drugs a source of their livelihood.

Sandoval, who is considered a high-value individual (HVI) by the Dalaguete police, is from Brgy. Ablayan, also in Dalaguete town.

In a report, Dalaguete police said they sent a poseur buyer to transact with Sandoval prior to his arrest.

The buy-bust operation was made in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Law enforcers also recovered from his possession a .357 revolver with two live ammunitions, a sling bag, the P500 bill that was used as buy-bust money, and five pieces of P100 bills believed to be proceeds of his illegal activity.

Sandoval is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Dalaguete Police Station while the police prepare complaints for the violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and Republic Act No. 10591 or Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition against him.

