Cebu City landslide: 35 families evacuated to safer place

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Around 35 families were evacuated after a landslide hit their homes Tuesday in Sitio Upper Laguerta Tarcom, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The landslide happened on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, authorities said.

According to the residents, a concrete fence wasn’t able to withstand the landslide and collapsed, wherein two houses underneath were damaged.

The Cebu City landslide occurred twice, at around 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

READ:

Due to the impending risk and threat, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) decided to evacuate the 35 families consisting of 184 individuals.

“Katong pader, naputol mao ning ni-landslide kagahapon. Unya kagabie, natiwas ug niusab na sab ug landslide,” Marlon Suchisa, an affected resident said in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA.

Currently, the affected families have been temporarily evacuated to the barangay’s gymnasium while the area is still being assessed.

Barangay tanods were also deployed in the area to ensure that no residents would return to their homes while the CDRRMO was still evaluating the situation.

Portia Basmayor, head of the City Social Welfare and Services, said that they are already preparing food items for affected residents.

Aside from this, the two families, whose houses were damaged in the landslide, will also receive financial aid.

“Among pasuroyon among tawo didto kung luwas na ba. Pero kung delikado gihapon dili lang namo sila paadtuon,” Basmayor said.

She added that they would wait for the recommendation from the CDRRMO before allowing affected residents of the Cebu City landslide to return to their homes.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP