Landslides hit mountain barangays in Cebu City, 3 families rescued

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | June 01,2023 - 07:16 PM
landslides in Cebu City

Two houses were affected in this landslide that occurred in Sitio Tabok, Barangay Pit-os after a heavy downpour on Thursday afternoon. | photo from CCDRRMO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three families have been rescued when two separate landslides hit Barangays Guba and Pit-os in Cebu City past 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

In a phone interview, Harold Alcontin, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said these families have already been evacuated and are temporarily taking shelter with their relatives.

No one was reported hurt in the two landslide incidents.

Alcontin said the first reported landslide on Thursday was in Sitio Tabok, Barangay Pit-os, at around 2:45 p.m., which affected two houses. Then at around 2:52 p.m., another landslide was reported in Sitio Cambilog, Barangay Guba that affected one house.

Alcontin said these areas have already been cordoned off.

“Ako pa tong gi confirm kung unsay kuan sa DSWS (Department of Social Welfare and Services) kay murag muhatag sila og [relief] goods karon,” Alcontin said.

He said that the affected houses were made of concrete and light materials.

“Ang uban ani [houses] na igo sa debris…Landslide prone area g’yod ni sila,” he added.

landslide Cebu City

Residents of this house in Sitio Cambilog, Barangay Guba in Cebu City were evacuated after a minor landslide occurred in the area on Thursday afternoon, June 1, 2023.     | photo from CCDRRMO

Cebu, particularly Cebu City, experienced heavy to moderate rains on Thursday that lasted for about 1 to 2 hours.

Pagasa-Mactan said heavy to moderate rains (5.5 to 7.5 liters) with lightning and strong winds were also experienced in Compostela, Toledo City, Balamban, Asturias, Naga City, Minglanilla, Talisay City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Liloan, and Consolacion.         /rcg

